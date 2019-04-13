Sharjah-Khor Fakkan Road opens today

The 89km Sharjah—Khor Fakkan Road will be opened for travelling today. The road Passing through the Hajar Mountains is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to 45 minutes. The project built at a cost of 5.5 billion dirhams.

The first part of the road, with a total length of 65km, will be a dual carriageway, with two 7.4 metre lanes on each side, divided by a 10-metre wide central reservation. There are 14 intersections, seven underpasses and several slipways to allow for the drainage of water.

The second, shorter section, running for 24km and with two lanes, passes through the mountains to Khor Fakkan. There are five tunnels in this section, the 1.3km Al Rogh Tunnel, the 900-metre Al Ghazeer Tunnel, the 300-metre Al Saha 300 Tunnel, the 1.3km Al Saqab Tunnel, and the 2.7km Al Sadra Tunnel.

The project is one among the many undertaken under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Also inaugurated today will be the Four Lakes project, a group of four artificial lakes and surrounding facilities at the entrance to Khor Fakkan, and the Resistance Memorial, which commemorates the people of Khor Fakkan who fought against a Portuguese seaborne attack at the beginning of the 16th Century.