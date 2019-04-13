This story of a brave dog who alerted the residents about fire but loses his life will melt your heart

We can never replace the love and loyalty shared by a dog. They are not just loyal but also a gallant lover of humans and they are unmatchable.

The recent incident that that happened in the UP proves the same. A pet dog in the nation has received the reservation for being a hero after he helped to alert the family and the resident neighbors about a house fire which saved the life of many.

Reports have confirmed that the pet dog has saved the life of over 30 peoples from the buildings and neighboring from where the fire had taken place. The fire broke out has left four adjacent buildings completely damaged.

Despite his hardships, the dog could not save his life.

The incident occurred at an electronics and furniture showroom situated in a residential colony in Banda, Uttarpradesh. The owner used to live in the top floor of the four-storied building.

“The dog kept barking at the fire which alerted everyone and allowed them to escape safely. The dog later died when a cylinder blasted