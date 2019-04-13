Woman files divorce as husband ignore bathing and shaving

A 23-year-old woman hailing from Madhya Pradesh has filed a divorce claiming her husband does not like trimming his beard and take bath almost a week continuously.

The couple who got married last year was asked to take a separation for 6 months according to the decision of Bhopal family court. The court assured that they will be granted a divorce after the waiting period.

The woman and her 25-year-old husband had filed a mutual plea.

She asserted in her complaint that her 25-year-old husband fails to keep normal cleanliness doesn’t shave the beard or take bath for 7-8 days continuously at a stretch

The husband hails from Sindhi Community and runs a shop and the woman is a Brahmin according to the reports. Though her presents insist her not move from the marital relation she failed to obey it and filed the divorce notice.

The marriage was arranged and inter-community one, as the groom said they did not have suitable brides in their community.

In 2016, a 36-six-year-old cleric from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh had claimed that his wife demanded that he should shave or else she would commit suicide.