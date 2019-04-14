Check to see why these photos of Manushi is getting viral now

celebritiesEntertainment

Viral on social media is now the images of Manushi Chiller enjoying the beauty of the beach in the summer. It is Manushi herself who had shared her photographs through Instagram.

Social media has also taken a look at the pictures of Manushi who made it look like a beautiful bride for Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s photo shoot which made whole Bollywood applause

She is the best in the field of dance, sports, and even in social work. Manisha Chillar is a native of Haryana and a Medical student and has won Miss world in 2017.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“The balancing act”

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“On blue waters I roam, under the open skies…”

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“You can find me where the music meets the ocean” ??

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“It’s a beach?” “Wait! Let me get my sunglasses” ?

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Caught in the moment” by @pankaj_anand

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Coge tu sombrero y pontelo, vamos a la playa calienta el sol” PS: my hat ? has gone for a swim

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

