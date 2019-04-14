Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Congress talks about ‘Nyay’ but has delivered only ‘Annyay’,says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday mocked Congress’s NYAY scheme and said that the party claims that they will do Nyay but have done “Anyay” or injustice for 60 years.

“The Congress and dishonesty were best friends but sometimes “by mistake,” they end up speaking the truth. Now they are saying “Ab Hoga Nyay” (justice will be done now) even if they did not intend, they have admitted that all they have done is “Anyay” or injustice for 60 long years,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said this while addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu just a day after Congress President Rahul Gandhi conducted political rallies across the state.

In the first rally at Theni, where Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam’s son OP Ravindran is to contest from, PM Narendra Modi did not leave any stone unturned.

“I want to ask the Congress party who will do Nyay to the victims of 1984 Sikh riots? Who will do Nyay to all the victims of anti-Dalit movement? Who will do Nyay to the government of great MG Ramachandran ji, which was dismissed by the Congress just because one family did not like those leaders? Who will do Nyay to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy, which was among the worst environmental disasters in India,” asked the prime minister.

Nyay scheme suggested by the Congress promises a ‘Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme’ (MIGS), formally called Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY).

The scheme will be given to five crore poorest families, covering 25 crore people in India. The Nyay scheme which the Congress claims will be rolled out in phases assures minimum income of Rs 6,000 per month or Rs 72,000 a year to the beneficiaries.