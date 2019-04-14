“These Proud and Strong Nair Women With Me”: Check Out Shashi Tharoor’s Latest Tweet

Many surveys that came out about the possible result of Thiruvananthapuram constituency predicted that Kummanam Rajesekharan will lead the constituency with Shashi Tharoor pushed to a second place. To make matters worse Shashi Tharoor has to fight some internal battles in his party to get more support in his campaign.

KPCC has issued a strong warning to Congress workers at Thiruvananthapuram district that they will have to face dire consequences if Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor loses in the upcoming Loksabha elections. It has been reported that the campaign of Shashi Tharoor has been progressing very slowly and that despite this being a constituency that attracts national level attention, there isn’t enough enthusiasm from the workers.

But amidst all these issues, Shashi Tharoor had a decent campaign session yesterday and he tweeted a picture where his mother and two sisters also joined his campaign. In his tweet, he asks BJP to take note of the support of the proud and strong nair women. Check out his tweet: