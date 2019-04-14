This cricket player’s father and sister join Congress after wife being joined in BJP.

A month after Ravindra Jadeja’s wife joined the BJP, the ace players father and sister joined the Congress in Gujrat in the presence of party leader Hardik Patel.

The ace player’s father Anirudhsin and sister Nainaba joined the Congress at an election rally in the Jamanagar district from where the player is hailed from. The Congress candidate for Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat, Mulu Kandoriya, was also present.

Jadeja’s wife earlier joined Bharatiya Janatha party on March in Jamnagar under the guidance of the sitting MP Poonamben Maadam.

Polls to all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in the third phase of the general election on April 23