CinemacelebritiesEntertainment

WATCH; Gym outfits of Jhanvi Kapoor goes viral again

Apr 14, 2019, 08:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor often grabs the spotlight owing to her glamorous outfits and social media posts. Be it being spotted outside her gym, at a fashion event or at a casual outing with friends, Janhvi’s outfit game is always on point! The stunning actress was snapped in Bandra recently and she nailed the gym look in black shorts and a tank top. She completed her look with stylish chappals and we are loving how she chose to wear a small bracelet along with the outfit!

Tags

Related Articles

Vijay's-son-Sanjey

Actor Vijay’s son made his acting debut

Sep 24, 2018, 10:59 pm IST

Big Boss contestant Arshi Khan expressed her wish to do this with Salman Khan: Everyone shocked !!

Feb 1, 2018, 04:06 pm IST

Vinod Kambli’s Wife indulged in a Brawl with Bollywood Singer’s father: Video

Jul 2, 2018, 10:55 pm IST

“Mohanlal Was Not Like Mammootty then”, Director Fazil Reveals a Key Difference Between the Big Ms

Oct 28, 2018, 11:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close