The model turned actress Amy Jackson who is 27 years who is pregnant with her first child with fiance George Panayiotou had recently flaunted her baby bumps for a photoshoot. The actress had informed the information regarding her pregnancy recently and her fans had accepted it with the loudest applause. Reports have suggested that the actress is now in Dubai for her maternal photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram … coming soon ? A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Apr 14, 2019 at 12:33am PDT