After India, Rahul Gandhi’s personal website gets second highest number of visitors from this country

After India, Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s personal website gets second highest number of visitors from Saudi Arabia.

Alexa, an Amazon company, is a popular tool to analyse the traffic and World Wide Web ranking of a website.

Alexa calculates the rank using a combination of average daily visitors to a particular website and page views on the website over the past three months. The website with the highest combination of visitors and page views is ranked 01.

At the time of filing this story, Alexa says Rahul Gandhi’s website- www.rahulgandhi.in-has a global ranking of 572,625.

In India, Rahul’s website is ranked at 34905. Out of its total visitors, Rahul’s website gets 77.9% visits from India and 6.6% from Saudi Arabia, where the website’s ranking is 35922.

These figures may leave a normal person wondering what it means. However, the security officials smell a rat in this data.

A defence source links this data with Jammu and Kashmir and says that it’s no secret that terrorism in the state has been thriving due to the illegal funding from Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi money has been finding its way into Jammu and Kashmir much before the outbreak of armed Islamic militancy in the 1980s, when Congress was ruling the country. Functioning of intelligence apparatus of a country doesn’t change according to the government of the day. The intelligence agencies always give their reports to the government, which decides how to act upon those reports. So, it would be wrong to say the then Congress government was not aware of Saudi money’s role in Jammu and Kashmir’s terrorism,” says the defence official.

The official alleges that that there are people in Saudi Arabia who keep a close watch on the Congress’ activities and policies.

“Why is Rahul Gandhi’s website getting so many visits from Saudi Arabia? Congress’ website www.inc.inalso gets third highest visits from Saudi Arabia after India and United States of America,” says the official.