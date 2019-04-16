Congress is stimulating the Maoists says Modi

Ahead of the second phase of voting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused Congress of emboldening the Maoist groups. The was addressing the public in the states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. He had referred to the recent incident where the BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, Mr. Modi asked voters to choose between landmines and development.

Towards the end of the campaign he also acknowledged Congress at the breaking forces of the Nation.

“The party proposes to scrap the sedition law. If this happens, those rousing passions in forests for violence will have free rein,” Mr. Modi said, adding that in the process adivasis would bear the brunt.