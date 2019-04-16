Exotic bikini pictures of Sophie Choudry make netizens say more than ‘WOW’

CinemaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Apr 16, 2019, 09:11 pm IST
1 minute read

 

As summer is getting hotter eventually the Bollywood divas are exploring themselves finding the best place for the refreshment. Majority of them ends up in beaches around the world with their still photographers. Here come the serious bikini pictures of this Bollywood actress after Malaika Arora’s sizzling pictures who enjoyed summer at the Island of South Asia.

The new pictures are from Sophie Choudray who has now started to set break the internet with her super hot pictures.

Recently, Sophie posted her bikini picture on her Instagram handle and advised her followers to work for a fit and attractive body. She wrote, “Don’t wish for a good body, work for it! Fitness isn’t a fad, it’s a lifestyle and a lifelong journey.. keep at it! And remember FIT is the new Skinny!”

