These massive transformation pictures from Swetha Tiwari will definitely make you say “wow”!

The popular television actress Swetha Tiwari has become a most heard name after she had gained her popularity on the small screen portraying the role of Prerna in the programme ” Kasauti Zindagii Kay”. Swetha has a huge fan following her through her social media accounts. She is an active social media user and posts her pictures regularly.

Now the poster of the picture by the actress has gone viral among the netizens. Well, the beautiful actress has gone a massive transformation. Shweta dons a fresh and hep look but we are missing her long tresses. The actress has trimmed her long hairs and totally changed her appearance. She has become more beautiful after all her new transformation is accepted by fans all over the world.

This is perhaps for the first time that her fans will get to see her sport such short hair. Now, we are keen to know whether it is for a new project or just for fun!