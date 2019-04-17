BJP can’t stop me from winning, says DMK leader Kanimozhi

Following the Income Tax (I-T) department raids at premises of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader K Kanimozhi, the senior leader on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot stop her from winning the upcoming poll.

“BJP cannot prevent my success through this income tax raid. The raid is anti-democratic, deliberately planned and tested, and no documents have been seized,” Kanimozhi told reporters after the raids.

“They want to intimidate us through this. They have come to stop elections in Thoothukudi. DMK volunteers will be working with more enthusiasm,” she added.

Amid allegations of cash-for-votes in the state, a joint squad of the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission’s static surveillance team carried out searches at Kanimozhi’s Thoothukudi residence and office on Tuesday night, just two days before the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the I-T department, however, said that nothing was found and no case has been registered.

“On Tuesday evening, I-T department conducted raids at a house in which Kanimozhi is staying on the information shared by the local administration,” sources told news agency ANI.