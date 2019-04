Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) today seized 1121.5 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs. 1.68 crore from a Sholapur-bound truck in Hyderabad.

Officials stopped the truck at Panthangi Toll Plaza on Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway. The officials seized the marijuana and the truck under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

DRI officials also arrested three persons, including the key accused in the case.