Dead body of a young girl, naked and beheaded found near a railway track

The dead body of a young girl was found beheaded near a railway track in the town of Bathinda in Punjab. Police have reported that the body was found without any clothes.

The body was beheaded and thrown under a bridge near the railway track in Bathinda’s Cheesh Mahal Colony, said the police,

The police have filed the case and started the investigation and assert that they will find the accused as soon as possible.

“We have started the investigation. The case will be solved soon,” police officer Tarjinder Singh said.