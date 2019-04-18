Gunmen shot dead 14 passengers in Pakistan

In Pakistan, unidentified gunmen shot dead at least 14 passengers after forcing them to disembark from a bus on a highway in Balochistan province today. 15 to 20 unidentified gunmen in camouflage uniform reportedly stopped five or six buses travelling between Karachi and Gwadar.

They stopped a bus on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan’s Ormara area, checked the identity cards of passengers and offloaded about 16 of them. Two passengers managed to escape.

Levies and other law enforcement personnel reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The motive behind the killings and the identity of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

Balochistan province is rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies. An ISIS suicide attack targeting Hazara Shias in the provincial capital of Quetta last week killed 21 people and injured 60 others.