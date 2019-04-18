Latest News

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling Official Dies of Heart Attack During Poll Duty

Apr 18, 2019, 11:31 am IST
A polling official in Chhattisgarh died of heart attack while he was on election duty on Thursday. According to a tweet by ANI, the official was deputed at polling booth number 186 in Kanker. In Chhattisgarh, three Lok Sabha constituencies are going to the polls on Thursday in the second phase amid tight security to decide the fate of 36 candidates.

According to reports, a large part of the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency is Naxal-affected where security forces are maintaining extra vigil to ensure peaceful polling.

