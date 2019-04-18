CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Prateik Babbar to play the villain in Rajinikanth’s film

Apr 18, 2019, 02:36 am IST
Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar will be playing the role of villain in superstar Rajinikanth’s next film “Darbar”.
‘Darbar”, directed by AR Murugadoss, will feature Rajinikanth as a police officer after 25 years. It will be the first time Prateik is working with the superstar and the filmmaker.

Darbar First Look Poster

Murugadoss had last week shared the first look of “Darbar” which marks his maiden collaboration with Rajinikanth. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the movie whereas Santosh Sivan will serve as the cinematographer. Sreedhar Prasad will be editing the film.

The film is produced by Lyca Productions, the banner which was also behind Rajinikanth’s science-fiction and the action flick “2.0”. The film recently went on floors and is expected to release on Pongal, 2020.

