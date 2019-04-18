KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

WATCH; BJP candidate Kummanam and Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman blocked in Poonthura by natives

Apr 18, 2019, 02:02 pm IST
The Poonthura natives have blocked the BJP ace candidate Kummanam Rajasekaran and Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman from contesting rally. They are detained from entering the Poonthura inland. This has led to a lot of confrontation which lasted hours.

On behalf of the stark agitation from the natives, the BJP party leaders were forced to end the campaign at Poonthura Junction. Nirmala Seetharam earlier visited here on the eve of Ockhi disaster.

There were reports that the local Congress party members have denied the rally and asked not to enter the inland premises.

