Yemen War: Trump vetoes bill to end US military support

Apr 18, 2019, 02:23 am IST
US President Donald Trump vetoed a bill passed by the US Congress to end US military assistance in Saudi Arabia’s led war in Yemen.

In a break with the president, Congress voted for the first time to invoke the War Powers Resolution to try and stop US involvement in a foreign conflict. The veto- the second in Trump’s presidency- was expected.

Trump issued his first veto last month on legislation related to immigration

