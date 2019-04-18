Yemen War: Trump vetoes bill to end US military support

US President Donald Trump vetoed a bill passed by the US Congress to end US military assistance in Saudi Arabia’s led war in Yemen.
In a break with the president, Congress voted for the first time to invoke the War Powers Resolution to try and stop US involvement in a foreign conflict. The veto- the second in Trump’s presidency- was expected.
Trump issued his first veto last month on legislation related to immigration
The conflict in Yemen is a horrific humanitarian crisis that challenges the conscience of the entire world. Yet the President has cynically chosen to contravene a bipartisan, bicameral vote of the Congress & perpetuate America’s shameful involvement in this heartbreaking crisis.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 17, 2019
