Conspiracy to favour state govt’: BJP alleges mass removal of BJP voters

BJP alleged of “mass indiscriminate deletion” of names from the voter’s list in the state. The party has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding this. The BJP has written to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer alleging that officials responsible for maintaining electoral rolls have deliberately deleted eligible voters en masse to favour the ruling Congress-JD(S). The BJP has alleged that the deleted voters are mostly voters of the BJP.

In its complaint written on Thursday, the party said, “The officials have purposefully and deliberately have deleted without any reason just to render undue official favour of the ruling coalition party. Though the voters are very much residing in the very same address, purposefully their names have been deleted. This racket has curtailed the several voters their fundamental right to exercise the vote. This is nothing but the dereliction of duty by the concerned officials.”

Based on the BJP’s complaint, CEO Sanjeev Kumar has asked BBMP Commissioner, who is the District Election Officer, to probe the matter.