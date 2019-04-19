IPL2019: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Mumbai Indians beat hosts Delhi Capitals by 40-run at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Thursday.

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians chose to bat first and scored 168 runs for the loss of five wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (32 off 15) and Krunal Pandya (37 not out off 26) propelled Mumbai to 168 for five after the team lost its way in the middle overs.

Chasing 169 runs at the home ground Delhi squandered a solid platform of 48 for no loss in six overs to eventually lose the game by a big margin.The hosts ended with 128 for nine in 20 overs.

The victory took Mumbai Indians to the second spot on the points table, while Delhi remained in the third spot.