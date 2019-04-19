Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Priyanka Chaturvedi Joins Shiv Sena

Priyanka Chaturvedi, who quit Congress earlier on Friday, joined Shiv Sena in presence of several dignitaries at Matoshree in Mumbai. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray welcomed Chaturvedi to the party. After joining the party, Chaturvedi said she has taken the decision of joining Shiv Sena after a lot of thought. “I know I will be held accountable for my past statements and my views and that how I came to this conclusion but I would like to say that this decision of joining Shiv Sena I have taken after a lot of thought”, Chaturvedi was quoted by ANI.

Chaturvedi, the Congress national spokesperson and convenor of party’s media cell, resigned over inaction against party workers who harassed her. She expressed her displeasure with the Congress for taking back workers who had been thrown out for misbehaving with her. According to a tweet by ANI, Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut confirmed the development and said Chaturvedi will join Shiv Sena on Friday.