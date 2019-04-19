Latest NewsBusiness

Stock and Forex markets remain closed on Friday

Apr 19, 2019, 07:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian financial markets will remain closed today for the Good Friday holiday. The BSE and NSE and other stock markets and Forex markets remain closed today. The stock and money markets will resume on Monday.

