Women cricketers from Australia and New Zealand tied knot in same-sex marriage

Two women cricketers from Australia and New Zealand have tied the knot in the same-sex marriage recently,

Hayley Jensen who was the New Zealand national team player and Nicola Hancock, the Australian player who plays for Melbourne Stars engaged in Marriage.

The wedding news was reported from the official Twitter Page of Melbourne Stars. Equal marriage has been legal in New Zealand since April 2013. The same was legalized in Australia from December 2017.

From #TeamGreen, congratulations to Stars bowler Nicola Hancock who married her partner Hayley Jensen last weekend! The page posted.

Jensen made her international debut in 2014 while Hancock had a great season of BBL as she finished as the second highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets from 14 matches.