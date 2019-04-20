Latest NewsSports

Monte Carlo Masters: Nadal enter Semi; Novak Djokovic loses

Apr 20, 2019, 02:14 am IST
Less than a minute

In Tennis, top seed Novak Djokovic suffered a 6-3 4-6 6-2 quarter-final defeat against Russian Daniil Medvedev at the Monte Carlo Masters. The 31-year-old, winner of the event in 2013 and 2015, lost to the world number 14 in two hours, 20 minutes.  Medvedev faces another Serb in the last four, world number 48 Dusan Lajovic.

11-time champion Rafael Nadal enter into the semi-final. Defending champion Rafael Nadal, seeking his 12th Monte Carlo title, came from 4-1 down to beat world number 35 Guido Pella 7-6 (7-1) 6-3.

Tags

Related Articles

Xiaomi unveiled flagship Mi 8 series for Indian market

Jul 10, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
Hot-And-Sizzling-Photoshoot-Of-Nithya-Menon

Nithya Menon reveals why she signed Jayalalitha Biopic

Jan 17, 2019, 03:55 pm IST
Karnataka Lake

Women labour to revive water bodies in drought-hit Karnataka

May 13, 2017, 07:52 am IST

Subramanian Swamy Says Imran Khan is a Tape Recorder of Pakistan Army

Mar 1, 2019, 04:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close