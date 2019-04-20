Monte Carlo Masters: Nadal enter Semi; Novak Djokovic loses

In Tennis, top seed Novak Djokovic suffered a 6-3 4-6 6-2 quarter-final defeat against Russian Daniil Medvedev at the Monte Carlo Masters. The 31-year-old, winner of the event in 2013 and 2015, lost to the world number 14 in two hours, 20 minutes. Medvedev faces another Serb in the last four, world number 48 Dusan Lajovic.

11-time champion Rafael Nadal enter into the semi-final. Defending champion Rafael Nadal, seeking his 12th Monte Carlo title, came from 4-1 down to beat world number 35 Guido Pella 7-6 (7-1) 6-3.