Malayalam film wins award at Beijing International Film Festival

Apr 21, 2019, 02:00 am IST
Malayalam movie  “Bhayanakam” directed by Jayaraj won the best cinematography award at the Beijing International Film Festival on Saturday. The cinematography was done by Nikihil S Praveen. The film had also won the best cinematography award at the 65th National Film Awards.

Both Jayaraj and lead actor, writer and journalist Renji Panicker who attended the festival received the award.
The film portrays the visits of first World War veteran to a small village in the backwaters of Kerala’s Kuttanad as a postman during the World War-II. He shares with the families the good and bad news of the soldiers who took part in the war.

