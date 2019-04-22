Latest NewsSports

Asian Athletics Championships: India bagged 10 medals

Apr 22, 2019, 11:33 pm IST
In the Asian Athletic Championship, Indian athletes have bagged 10 medals for the nation. Today, Gomathi Marimuthu bagged the gold medal in the women’s 800m final and Tajinder Singh Toor won gold in men’s shot put.

Shivpal Singh got a silver medal in men’s javelin throw by throwing his personal best of 86.23m. Yesterday, Annu Rani won the women’s javelin throw silver.

Jabir Madari Palliyalil and Sarita Gayakwad bagged bronze medals for India in the men’s and women’s 400m hurdles respectively.

