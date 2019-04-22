Latest NewsIndia

BJP former state president joined Congress

Apr 22, 2019, 09:50 pm IST
In giving a shock to BJP in Himachal Pradesh, it’s former state president and former parliament member Suresh Chandel joined Congress. Chandel was seeking BJP ticket from Hamirpur parliamentary seat but was denied.

Chandel, a three-time MP met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and joined the party in the presence of Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Rathore and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for the state Rajni Patil. Chandel was the national vice president of BJP’s Kisan Morcha, a farmer’s wing of the party.

Chandel had won the Lok Sabha polls from the Hamirpur seat in 1998, 1999, and 2004 as a BJP candidate.

