Latest NewsNEWS

Transgender persons can do sex reassignment surgery free of cost from now

Apr 22, 2019, 03:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Transgender Persons can now do the Sex Reassignment Surgery in private hospitals free of cost from now on. The scheme under the Government that provides financial assistance to transgender persons for SRS has decided to include the private hospitals also.

As the government hospitals have no facilities to perform the respective surgery, the present aid up to 2 lakh is provided for the treatment.

The amount would be granted only when the bill and application are produced after the surgery. Since many persons are unable to find the money before the surgery, it has now been decided to provide funds to the hospitals.

There are currently 18 beneficiaries so far who has accepted this assistance. The amount is granted after s technical committee headed by the Director of Department of Social Justice scrutinized the applications of deserving persons.

The State transgender Cell Coordinator Syama S Prabha said that the Scheme aims to allocate Rs 40 lakh for providing financial assistance and to allow more transgender persons to undergo the surgery.

Tags

Related Articles

After Odisha Andhra Pradesh Braces For Cyclone Titli

Oct 11, 2018, 01:34 pm IST

Bathroom Dance of Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan on FIFA World Cup Song: Video

Jul 3, 2018, 02:09 pm IST

Missing 14-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Forest

Jun 9, 2018, 11:54 am IST

Yogi Adityanath Govt to constuct world’s longest expressway worth Rs 36,000 Crore

Jan 30, 2019, 05:35 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close