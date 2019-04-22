Transgender persons can do sex reassignment surgery free of cost from now

Transgender Persons can now do the Sex Reassignment Surgery in private hospitals free of cost from now on. The scheme under the Government that provides financial assistance to transgender persons for SRS has decided to include the private hospitals also.

As the government hospitals have no facilities to perform the respective surgery, the present aid up to 2 lakh is provided for the treatment.

The amount would be granted only when the bill and application are produced after the surgery. Since many persons are unable to find the money before the surgery, it has now been decided to provide funds to the hospitals.

There are currently 18 beneficiaries so far who has accepted this assistance. The amount is granted after s technical committee headed by the Director of Department of Social Justice scrutinized the applications of deserving persons.

The State transgender Cell Coordinator Syama S Prabha said that the Scheme aims to allocate Rs 40 lakh for providing financial assistance and to allow more transgender persons to undergo the surgery.