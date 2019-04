In the forex market, the Indian rupee ended higher against the US dollar. In the early trading hours the rupee surged by 9 paise to 69.58 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee closed trade higher by 5 paise at 69.62 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose marginally by 0.07 per cent to 97.35.