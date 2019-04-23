GALLERY; See these pictures of celebrities and politicians casting their votes in Kerala

The voters from Kerala will decide the fate of 227 candidates for 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It has been reported that about 2,61,51,534 people in Kerala are eligible to vote. Among them 1,34,66,521 registered female voters and 1,26,84,839 registered male voters . There are 174 transgender’s persons.

From the total of 24,970 booths across the state, the polling started from 7 am to 6 pm.