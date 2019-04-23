Porn star Mia Khalifa’s hot pictures and videos with her fiance – Video

Former porn star-turned-sports commentator Mia Khalifa had engaged to long-time boyfriend chef Robert Sandberg. The Lebanese-American former porn star turned into Americal sports show was proposed by Swedish chef Robert Sandberg in Chicago and they confirmed the news last month via their respective Instagram handles.

Robert Sandberg also shared a funny incident in his announcement. He wrote: “We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to @miakhalifa and she said YES! The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a “new serving”. Mia was too curious and too eager to taste so she started to eat the inedible ingredients. I told her not to do it and then I put the ring on the finger. I love you so much.”