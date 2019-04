It has been reported that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been fighting against his dodgy back for a long time and he wants to be careful about the upcoming ICC World Cup in this year.

“The back is holding up; it’s not getting worse. With the World Cup coming up, can’t afford that, because that’s too important’ Dhoni asserted after the post-match press conference.

He has also asserted that he would definitely take some time off if the condition gets worse.