Rohit Shekhar Tiwari death case: Police arrest wife Apoorva Tiwari

Police on Wednesday arrested Apoorva Tiwari in connection with the death case of her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari. The Delhi Crime Branch had questioned Apoorva on 21 April, five days after her husband’s death.

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was the son of late UP and Uttarakhand CM ND Tiwari.

The Delhi Police had last week registered a murder case in connection with Rohit Shekhar Tiwari’s death after an autopsy report stated that the 40-year-old died of “asphyxia”, indicating that he was strangulated and smothered.

The autopsy on Rohit’s body was conducted by a medical board comprising five senior doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). “The medical board unanimously concluded that the cause of death in this case is asphyxia as a result of strangulation and smothering. It is a sudden unnatural death, placed in the category of homicide,” the head of the AIIMS’ forensic department, Dr Sudhir Gupta, said.

A resident of South Delhi’s Defence Colony, Rohit died on 16 April.

His mother, who was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket in South Delhi, had received a call from home about her son being “unwell and bleeding from the nose”. An ambulance had subsequently brought Rohit to the same hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Crime Branch officials along with a forensics team of Delhi Police visited Rohit’s house last week and questioned his family members and domestic helps.

The investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, which has registered a case of murder under Section 302 of IPC against unknown persons following the post mortem report.

Rohit Shekhar had fought a six-year-long battle in courts to prove that he was ND Tiwari’s son. The veteran Congress leader, who died at the age of 93 last year, had initially refused to give his blood sample for a DNA test in this regard.