Smuggled 19 lizards; Woman arrested in Australia

Apr 24, 2019, 03:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

A 27-year-old woman was tracked down following a tip-off from the agency’s international network which has been on high alert. The woman hailing from Japan appeared in court on Wednesday after she was detained att he Melbourne Airport from smuggling 19 lizards out of the country.

This is a significant result, which I hope will act as a deterrent to those thinking of exploiting Australia’s native wildlife,” said ABF Investigations Commander Graeme Grosse

The authorities have asserted that the lizards will be donated to schools and other non-profit organizations.

If proved guilty, the Japanese woman could face a maximum penalty of 10-years imprisonment.

