Teeka Ram Meena Confirms Repolling on this Booth in Kerala

Chief Election Officer Teeka Ram Mena has confirmed that the polling percentage in Kerala for the Loksabha elections is 77.68 percent. The percentage crossed 80 percentage in 8 districts. Most numbers of women voted in Vadakara- 85.9 percent. The least number of women voted in Thiruvananthapuram constituency-72.7percent. Teeka Ram Meena thanked all voters who took part in the polls.

In a booth in Kalamassery, 43 more votes were found than the actual number of votes cast and a repolling will be held here, informed Teeka Ram Meena. The mistake was with the presiding officer here as he forgot to change the details after mock polling. So those mock votes also got added to the real votes.

Teeka Ram Meena chose not to respond to the allegations of BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai.