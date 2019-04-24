KeralaLatest News

Teeka Ram Meena Confirms Repolling on this Booth in Kerala

Apr 24, 2019, 06:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Chief Election Officer Teeka Ram Mena has confirmed that the polling percentage in Kerala for the Loksabha elections is 77.68 percent. The percentage crossed 80 percentage in 8 districts. Most numbers of women voted in Vadakara- 85.9 percent. The least number of women voted in Thiruvananthapuram constituency-72.7percent. Teeka Ram Meena thanked all voters who took part in the polls.

In a booth in Kalamassery, 43 more votes were found than the actual number of votes cast and a repolling will be held here, informed Teeka Ram Meena. The mistake was with the presiding officer here as he forgot to change the details after mock polling. So those mock votes also got added to the real votes.

Teeka Ram Meena chose not to respond to the allegations of BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai.

Tags

Related Articles

Massive Fire Breaks out at Electric Powerhouse

Oct 1, 2018, 09:50 am IST

Gujarat Election Survey: will Congress overtake BJP?

Dec 7, 2017, 11:29 am IST

Indian Superstars who tried their luck in politics

Jan 30, 2018, 03:41 pm IST

Centre on the move to upgrade Wildlife Protection Act

Jul 13, 2018, 07:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close