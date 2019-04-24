Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

The viral video about “Hindi stones” in Thanjavur Big Temple is fake, confirm reports

Apr 24, 2019, 08:18 pm IST
The officials of the Sri Brihadeewarar Temple in Thanjavur have dismissed the fake news in which a person alleges that some ancient Tamil transcriptions are replaced by the Hindi versions. The person who took the video as confession has gone viral over the past few days.

The officials who dismissed the video as nothing has asserted that the writings are done in Nagari style Marathi Script. These stone inscriptions were installed in the Big Temple complex during the Maratha period, when the Ganesha shrine was constructed and consecrated in the complex.

The Marathi inscriptions are stone inscriptions recovered while renovating the “girivalapathai” corridor of the monument, they said.

