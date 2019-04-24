Latest NewsNEWS

The winners of 66th National Film Awards will be declared after the election

The information and Broadcasting Ministry has announced that the winners of the 66th National Film Awards will be declared after the conclusion of the general elections.

The information regarding this has been released from the Ministry which stated that since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, which facilitates level playing field to all political parties and the candidates and inter alia seeks to ensure that the power of media is not used in such a manner which affects the general conduct and level playing field during the election process, it has been decided to declare the awards after the election process is over and the MCC concludes.”

It is the Directorate of Film Festivals that announce the winners of the award in every month. The presentation ceremony will be held on the designated date of May 3.

