This Indian-origin “Yogi” becomes the first Indian to win an election in Japan.

Punranik Yogendra, who is Indin origin Japanese has the nickname ” Yogi” has now been elected to Toky’s Edogawa Ward Assembly. He has now become the first Indian to win an election which is been conducted in Japan.

Punarik has secured 6,477 votes in the election that was conducted in April 21. “I want to be a bridge between Japanese and foreigners,” said Yogi, who was backed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Edogawa Ward where he had contested from has the highest number of Indian Residents among Tokyo’s’s 23 wards with 4300 Indian National. According to the reports, there are more than 10 percent of Indians living in Japan, which come approximately 34,000. The Edogawa Ward also has a large number of Chinese and Koreans.

“This is the first-ever victory of a naturalized Japanese of Indian origin in elections in Japan. This is also a recognition of contributions made by Indians towards the Japanese society,” Shamshad Khan, the author of Changing Dynamics of India-Japan Relations, said. Yogi first arrived in Japan in 1997 when he was a university student in India.