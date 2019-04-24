This is the first woman to clear IAS from Kashmir and she wants this to happen

Rehana Bashir is the first Woman from Jammu and Kashmir’s Salwah village in the Poonch district who has won the civil service examination. She has cracked the civil service examination and wanted to build better schools in her area if she is spotted there.

Schools here need better infrastructure. If I get a posting here, I will definitely think about it. I am happy that my dream to serve people will now finally come true. I am glad that so many girls from this region have now started preparing for civil services examination,” said Bashir while talking to the media.

She visited the Government boys school at the Hubbi and interacted with the school children and inspired them for achieving their dreams.

We have fewer facilities but we are not less in any way. I would like to tell children to not let this become an obstacle on their way,” said Bashir. “They all have potential,” she added.

The Civil service examination was conducted in September- October 2018. The interview for the Personality test was held in Feb-MArch 2019.

A total number of 759 candidates were recommended for appointment in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services.