In Wrestling, India’s Divya Kakran and Manju Kumari bagged bronze medals for the country in the women’s competition of the Asian Championships in Xi’an, China on Thursday.

Asian Games bronze-medallist Kakran defeated Battsetseg Soronzonbold of Mongolia in the playoffs of the 68-kilogram category to finish on the podium. It was double delight for India as Manju also secured a bronze medal earlier in the day by beating Vietnam’s Thi Huong Dao 11-2.