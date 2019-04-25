Digital sex addiction can be the cause of this major illness

The latest findings have drawn a link between sexting and psychological distress among adults

While sending or receiving nude electronic images have now linked to poorer mental health. Receiving unwanted sexts is now linked to a higher likelihood of depression, anxiety and sress symptoms a recent study have suggested.

As part of the study, the researchers found that receiving unwanted texts and sexting under coercion was also associated with lower self-esteem. Furthermore, males receiving unwanted sexts had poorer mental health outcomes.

The findings of the study were published in the journal of Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.

With more of our lives playing out online, sexting and other seemingly private communications may be contributing to an indelible digital footprint. Digital sex is a much-needed topic in today’s sexual education programmes to ensure responsible use of technologies,” explained Brenda K. Wiederhold, lead author of the study.