In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee settled lower against the US dollar. The Indian rupee slipped down 9 paise to close at more than the six-week low of 70.25 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 70.06 and fell further to the day’s low of 70.27. At the end of trading, the domestic currency finally settled down by 39 paise or 0.56 per cent at 70.25 per dollar, the lowest closing level since March 6.