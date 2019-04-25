ISSF Shooting World Cup: Indian shooters strike gold

In Shooting, India bagged two gold medals on the third day of ISSF World Cup in Beijing on Thursday. India opened its medal account with gold each in 10 metres Air Rifle Mixed Team and 10 metres Air Pistol Mixed team events

Young shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary took the top spot in the 10 metres Air Pistol Mixed Team event after Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar opened the country’s gold account in the 10 metres Air Rifle Mixed Team event.

Bhaker and Chaudhary outshot Jiang Ranxin and Pang Wei of China 16-6 in the final, which was held in the new format wherein top two teams battled for the gold medal.

Earlier in the day, Moudgil and Panwar had to fight tooth and nail to beat another Chinese pair of Liu Ruxuan and Yang Haoran 17-15 in the 10 metres Air Rifle Mixed Team final.