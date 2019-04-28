An unidentified man wearing a mask stole 2 crores worth jewelry from Muthoot Mini Financiers Limited

An unidentified man wearing a mask has allegedly stolen around 2 crores worth jewelry and cash from the Ramanathapuram branch of Muthoot Mini Financiers limited, Coimbatore. The robber has also assaulted two women employees according to the complaint filed by the private finance firm management to the police.

The branch management has lodged a complaint that 812 sovereigns of jewelry, worth nearly 2 crores pledged by customers, and 1 lakh were stolen by a man in his late 30s.

According to the current details, the robber came to the branch located on the first floor of a building with his face covered with a scarf and wearing a hat.

After getting into the office the robber assaulted two employes Divya and Renukadevi who were present in the office. He isolated the Diya hit her and made her fall on the floor. The other Renukadevi who came to help Divya was also assaulted.

“We have got a visual of the man from surveillance cameras in the building. The police are verifying the claims of the employees,” said Mr. Perumal, Deputy Commissioner of Police