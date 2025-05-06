CUET-UG 2025 Likely to Be Postponed: Sources

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to postpone the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) 2025, which was originally set to begin on May 8. According to official sources, the delay is being considered due to logistical challenges. While no formal announcement has been made yet, the NTA is reportedly assessing whether the current exam schedule can be managed effectively.

The CUET-UG 2025 was planned to be held from May 8 to June 1 at multiple exam centres across India and some international locations. As the second-largest entrance exam in the country after NEET-UG, it draws over 13 lakh applicants annually. The test serves as a unified platform for undergraduate admissions to more than 250 universities, including prestigious institutions like Delhi University, JNU, and Banaras Hindu University.

Given the overlapping schedule of other major national exams like NEET and JEE—also conducted by the NTA—managing CUET-UG in the planned timeframe has become increasingly difficult. Officials note that the heavy volume of exams during the season is straining logistical resources, prompting a reassessment of the CUET-UG 2025 timetable.