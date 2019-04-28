One held in Andra Pradesh in the Goa woman tourist murder case

The police team has arrested a suspect from Andra Pradesh in connection with the murder of a woman tourist from Himachal Pradesh. The girl who checked in the hotel with her boyfriend was later found stabbed with a knife.

The SP from Northern Goa, has told media that the suspect will be brought to Goa. She declined to give details as it could affect the investigation.

The woman, 25, from Una in Himachal Pradesh was found dead with injuries on her neck.

Police sources said they had identified her companion, Sukhvinder Singh whom acklowledge as her boyfrined who was seen on a CCTV camera leaving the premises on Saturday morning with four unidentified persons.

A case of murder has been registered,” Inspector-in-charge of the Anjuna police station Navlesh Dessai said.