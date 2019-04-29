CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

GALLERY; Janhvi Kapoor spotted with father Bony Kapoor at the airport.

Apr 29, 2019, 04:58 pm IST
The evergreen actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted with her daddy Boney Kapoor. gorgeous actress along with her father was captured in photographs by the media entities.

Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Dhadak’ last year, was seen dressed in a suit and those earrings surely give a royal touch to the entire look. She joined the cast of ‘Rooh-Afza’ earlier this month. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma along with Janhvi. It marks the directorial debut of Hardik Mehta and is slated for March 20, 2020 release. It will go on floors this June.

